Two crashes and obstruction on Norfolk roads

There were two crashes and an obstruction on the roads in Norfolk this morning.

The first was on the A1270 Broadland Northway, also known as the NDR, at 7.09am.

Police were called to the scene following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

A BMW had crashed into a barrier on the road, blocking part of the carriageway.

There were no injuries reported.

Motorists on the NDR and North Walsham Road were delayed and the road was clear at 8am.

The next crash was on the A47 Acle Straight at 7.52am.

Police were called to the Halvergate turning following a two-vehicle collision.

A car and a motorcycle had collided but no one was injured.

Traffic was stretching to Great Yarmouth and Acle.

One lane was closed to allow for recovery and the road was clear at 9am.

The A47 between Acle and Brundall was also obstructed this morning, causing traffic in both directions.

There were reports that the obstruction was a deer in the road.

