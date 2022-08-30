Injuries reported after three-car crash on A47
Published: 11:00 AM August 30, 2022
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Injuries have been reported following a three-vehicle crash on the A47.
Police were called to the Acle Straight at 1.58pm yesterday (August 29).
Emergency services attended the three-vehicle crash including ambulance crews.
Injuries were only believed to be minor and the road was cleared at 2.30pm.
There was another crash on the Acle Straight at 5.16pm the same evening (August 29).
Police were called to the A47 following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Emergency services attended the scene but no injuries were reported.
Most Read
- 1 Village shop owner 'sat and cried' as energy bill arrived
- 2 Norfolk man's warning over hidden charges in energy bills
- 3 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
- 4 Speed bump blunder means £470,000 revamp road must shut again
- 5 23-year-old charged with causing death of motorcyclist by careless driving
- 6 'Dishonest' teaching assistant sacked over job application discrepancies
- 7 Stunning aerial images show scale of truck convoy from city to coast
- 8 Organiser 'overwhelmed' by success of seaside town's first street food festival
- 9 10 of the best adult-only breaks in East Anglia
- 10 7 places to enjoy the view from up on high in flat Norfolk
Police closed the road and it was reopened at 7.47pm.