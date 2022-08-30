News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Injuries reported after three-car crash on A47

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:00 AM August 30, 2022
Two people were killed in a crash on the Acle Straight following a  crash between two cars

There were two crashes on the Acle Straight yesterday, August 29 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Injuries have been reported following a three-vehicle crash on the A47.

Police were called to the Acle Straight at 1.58pm yesterday (August 29).

Emergency services attended the three-vehicle crash including ambulance crews.

Injuries were only believed to be minor and the road was cleared at 2.30pm.

There was another crash on the Acle Straight at 5.16pm the same evening (August 29).

Police were called to the A47 following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Emergency services attended the scene but no injuries were reported.

Police closed the road and it was reopened at 7.47pm.

