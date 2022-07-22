Three people taken to hospital after north Norfolk crash
Published: 1:04 PM July 22, 2022
- Credit: Google
Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash in north Norfolk.
The collision happened at about 10.14am today (July 22) on the A149 Yarmouth Road in Briggate, near North Walsham.
A red Nissan Micra and a Toyota Yaris were involved and police remain at the scene.
One driver was trapped in their car following the crash and had to be cut free.
Fire crews from North Walsham, Mundesley and Wroxham attended the scene.
They used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the person from the car and made the scene safe.
One lane was blocked following the crash.
There was heavy traffic queuing between the Station Road and Worstead Road junction.
Recovery was on the scene as of 12.45pm and the road should be clear soon.