News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Three people taken to hospital after north Norfolk crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:04 PM July 22, 2022
A person was cut free from a vehicle following a crash in Lyngate, near North Walsham

A person was cut free from a vehicle following a crash near North Walsham - Credit: Google

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash in north Norfolk.

The collision happened at about 10.14am today (July 22) on the A149 Yarmouth Road in Briggate, near North Walsham.

A red Nissan Micra and a Toyota Yaris were involved and police remain at the scene.

One driver was trapped in their car following the crash and had to be cut free.

Fire crews from North Walsham, Mundesley and Wroxham attended the scene.

They used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the person from the car and made the scene safe.

One lane was blocked following the crash.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ross Kemp celebrates birthday in Norfolk
  2. 2 Van driver arrested after serious crash on A47
  3. 3 Travel chaos as holidaymakers sent to London - then back to Norwich
  1. 4 How did your GP surgery fare in annual patient survey?
  2. 5 Couple left with 'nothing' after fire destroys home and kills pets
  3. 6 Family pays tribute to 'loving and flamboyant girl' who died in A47 crash
  4. 7 Man, 47, charged over death of 58-year-old after village fight
  5. 8 Norfolk campsite named one of the best in Britain
  6. 9 Fire crews called back to village devastated by blaze four times overnight
  7. 10 City midfielder set for exit

There was heavy traffic queuing between the Station Road and Worstead Road junction.

Recovery was on the scene as of 12.45pm and the road should be clear soon.

Norfolk Live News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

'It's causing carnage' - Homes gutted in large blaze near Swaffham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are battling a field fire at Brancaster Staithe.

Norfolk Live News

Homes evacuated as blaze rips through west Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Six fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A shocking video has revealed the moment when gardens and homes in Ashill became engulfed by flames

Norfolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Heatwave blaze engulfs Norfolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon