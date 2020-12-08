Two-car crash at busy A146 junction
- Credit: Google
A lane on a busy junction is blocked after two cars crashed at the bottom of a slip road.
The accident between a Mini and a Renault took place on the A146 at Trowse near the A47 flyover just before 7.45am this morning (Tuesday, December 8).
A Norfolk Police spokesperson said it happened from the Swaffham direction near a set of traffic lights and one lane is blocked while police officers are at the scene.
They added that paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called and people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.
Earlier in the morning, at 5.30am, officers were called after a car hit a large deer on a country lane in Beeston St Lawrence, near Hoveton and Wroxham.
The police spokesperson said the wild animal was killed in the crash and the car had been moved to the side of the country road.
No other emergency services were called and the person driving was not injured.
