Driver injured as car overturns in crash on A149 near Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:25 PM June 16, 2022
A car was left overturned after a two-car crash near Great Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon

A car was left overturned after a two-car crash near Great Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon - Credit: Natalia Ziółkowska

A driver was injured after a car overturned in a two-car crash on a busy road near Great Yarmouth.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the crash between a Mitsubishi and a Skoda on the A149 Main Road, close to the junction of Cromer Road in Ormesby Saint Michael, just before 4.40pm on Thursday, June 16.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there were injuries in the incident.

She said: "One of the drivers sustained minor injuries and the road is still closed while recovery takes place."

Heavy queues were building in the area following the crash but traffic has been able to pass the scene.

