Two-car crash blocks part of A146

A two-car crash has blocked part of the A146 in Worlingham - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving a BMW and a Skoda has blocked part of the A146.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident along the busy stretch of road in Worlingham, near Beccles, following the two-car crash which happened just before 5pm on Sunday (October 9).

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed the road had been blocked but was unable to clarify if there were any injuries.

Drivers have been hit with delays in the area while the incident is being dealt with.

Two fire engines and at least one ambulance are also in attendance.