News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Two-car crash blocks part of A146

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:42 PM October 9, 2022
A two-car crash has blocked part of the A146 in Worlingham

A two-car crash has blocked part of the A146 in Worlingham - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving a BMW and a Skoda has blocked part of the A146.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident along the busy stretch of road in Worlingham, near Beccles, following the two-car crash which happened just before 5pm on Sunday (October 9).

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed the road had been blocked but was unable to clarify if there were any injuries.

Drivers have been hit with delays in the area while the incident is being dealt with.

Two fire engines and at least one ambulance are also in attendance.

Beccles News

Don't Miss

The Rebellion Way is a new long-distance cycle route which will soon launch in Norfolk

New 233-mile cycle route exploring Norfolk countryside to launch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Tiffany Long, 24, of the White Hart in Ashill

'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a group of people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man knocked unconscious and jaw fractured in city assault

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
North Norfolk has many options to enjoy a coastal coffee

7 coastal cafes to enjoy a coffee in north Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon