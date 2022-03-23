Two-car crash leaves A134 blocked near Stoke Ferry

The A134 northbound carriageway was blocked after a two-car crash near Stoke Ferry on Wednesday afternoon - Credit: Google

A two-car crash left one lane of the A134 blocked this afternoon.

The collision happened at about 4pm on Wednesday, March 23, between a Vauxhall Corsa and Suzuki.

The northbound carriageway was partially blocked between Stoke Ferry and Wereham.

Police and fire crews attended the scene.

Norfolk Fire Service engines from Thetford and Downham Market helped make the scene safe and assisted the police.

The crash was cleared by 5pm.

A police spokeswoman said it is understood there were no injuries but this could not be confirmed.

