Person injured and road blocked after King's Lynn crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:05 PM February 14, 2022
Two car crash in Windsor Road, King's Lynn

A person was injured and Windsor Road was blocked after a two-car crash in King's Lynn - Credit: Google

A person has been injured in a two-car crash near King's Lynn.

The collision happened at about 3.05pm in Windsor Road at the junction with the A148 London Road.

The road was blocked and emergency services remained at the scene as of 5pm.

A white Peugeot and a black Volkswagen Golf were involved in the crash. 

Congestion built up in the area following the incident although has now cleared.

The person is believed to have injured their hand and was heading to hospital for treatment.

