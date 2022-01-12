Delays after two-car crash in south Norfolk

Two cars have crashed on Norwich Road near Brooke, causing the road to be partially blocked. - Credit: Google

Police have been called to a two-car crash in south Norfolk.

Two cars collided shortly after 11am in Norwich Road close to the junction of The Street, near Brooke.

No injuries have been reported but the vehicles were damaged.

The AA Traffic Map is showing delays and queuing traffic in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.