News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

People injured in two-car crash in north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:05 PM September 21, 2022
Updated: 5:24 PM September 21, 2022
Cromer Road in Sheringham has been blocked and injuries have been reported following a crash 

Cromer Road in Beeston Regis has been blocked and injuries have been reported following a crash - Credit: Google

A road has been blocked and ambulance called following a two-car crash in north Norfolk.

The collision happened at 3.40pm today (September 21) on Cromer Road in Beeston Regis.

Injuries have been reported although no one was required transport to hospital.

Fire crews from Cromer and Holt attended, making the scene safe and releasing people from their cars into the care of the ambulance.

The vehicles involved were moved off the road at 4.45pm and the road was clear by 5.30pm. 

Norfolk Live News
Sheringham News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Retiring farmer Martin Howes is hosting an auction of farm machinery at Briggate Old Hall Farm in Honing

Farming | Gallery

Farmer prepares for emotional retirement sale following brother's loss

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
2 Sisters Food Group in Flixton.

Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in late teens dies after car crashed into tree

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

The Queen

When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon