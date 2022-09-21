People injured in two-car crash in north Norfolk

Updated

Cromer Road in Beeston Regis has been blocked and injuries have been reported following a crash - Credit: Google

A road has been blocked and ambulance called following a two-car crash in north Norfolk.

The collision happened at 3.40pm today (September 21) on Cromer Road in Beeston Regis.

Injuries have been reported although no one was required transport to hospital.

Fire crews from Cromer and Holt attended, making the scene safe and releasing people from their cars into the care of the ambulance.

The vehicles involved were moved off the road at 4.45pm and the road was clear by 5.30pm.