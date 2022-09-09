Two injured after two-car crash causes heavy traffic on Acle Straight

A two-car crash has caused heavy delays on the Acle Straight - Credit: Archant

Two people are injured after a two-car crash caused heavy traffic on the A47 Acle Straight.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Halvergate, towards Great Yarmouth, just after 1pm on Friday (September 9) following reports of the crash.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed two people suffered minor injuries and lots of debris remains in the road.

The carriageway remains passable but there is still heavy traffic in the area.

As of 2.30pm, police remain at the scene.