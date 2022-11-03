News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews rescue people after two-car crash in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:23 PM November 3, 2022
A two-car crash has blocked East Carleton Road in Mulbarton

A two-car crash has blocked East Carleton Road in Mulbarton - Credit: Google Maps/PA

Fire crews have rescued people from a vehicle after a two-car crash blocked a lane in a Norfolk village.

Emergency services were called to East Carleton Road, Mulbarton, following the incident which happened just before 12.20pm on Thursday, November 3.

Crews from Carrow and Sprowston were called to the scene and released people using rescue equipment.

An ambulance also attended but a police spokeswoman could not confirm the nature of any injuries.

As of 2.15pm, officers remained at the scene.

