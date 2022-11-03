Fire crews rescue people after two-car crash in Norfolk village

A two-car crash has blocked East Carleton Road in Mulbarton - Credit: Google Maps/PA

Fire crews have rescued people from a vehicle after a two-car crash blocked a lane in a Norfolk village.

Emergency services were called to East Carleton Road, Mulbarton, following the incident which happened just before 12.20pm on Thursday, November 3.

Crews from Carrow and Sprowston were called to the scene and released people using rescue equipment.

An ambulance also attended but a police spokeswoman could not confirm the nature of any injuries.

As of 2.15pm, officers remained at the scene.