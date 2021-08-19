Busy Norwich road blocked after crash between two cars

Published: 2:34 PM August 19, 2021

The junction between Newmarket Road and Christchurch Road, where the accident took place - Credit: Google

Drivers are being urged to avoid a busy city junction following a crash between two cars in Norwich.

At shortly after 1pm, police were called to the junction of Newmarket Road and Christchurch Road in Norwich.

The cars are currently blocking the end of the junction and police are still on the scene.

There are reportedly no injuries.

The two cars involved in the collision are a Volkswagen and a Ford.

More to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

