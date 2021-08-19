Busy Norwich road blocked after crash between two cars
Published: 2:34 PM August 19, 2021
- Credit: Google
Drivers are being urged to avoid a busy city junction following a crash between two cars in Norwich.
At shortly after 1pm, police were called to the junction of Newmarket Road and Christchurch Road in Norwich.
The cars are currently blocking the end of the junction and police are still on the scene.
There are reportedly no injuries.
The two cars involved in the collision are a Volkswagen and a Ford.
You may also want to watch:
More to follow.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash
- 2 Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone before crash
- 3 Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity
- 4 Man 'shaken up' after car smashes into business
- 5 'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid
- 6 Three arrested for arson, drugs, and theft after police swoop at hospital
- 7 'Everybody is busy' - Businesses coping with the impact of tourists
- 8 A140 closed after five vehicle crash
- 9 Landowner hits out at radio silence over compulsory sale of land for A47
- 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Approach for defensive midfielder dismissed