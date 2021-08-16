News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two car collision on A140 blocks road

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:17 PM August 16, 2021   
Ipswich Road 

Ipswich Road - Credit: Google

Motorists are being advised to avoid the A140 after a crash between two cars.

Police were called at 2:05pm on Monday August 16 to reports of a two-vehicle collision at Newton Flotman. 

No serious injuries have been reported, but the road is currently blocked to allow for recovery. 

Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route. 

