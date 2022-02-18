News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Village road blocked after tree smashes into wall during storm

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:40 PM February 18, 2022
Main Street in Hockwold is blocked due to a tree smashing into a wall. 

Main Street in Hockwold is blocked due to a tree smashing into a wall. - Credit: Gary Bland

A main road in Hockwold, near Thetford, is blocked after a tree fell and smashed into a wall during Storm Eunice.

With extremely high winds battering the region today, a tree fell down on Main Street, between Nursery Lane and Church Lane, at around 1pm today (Friday, February 18).

The road remains blocked as of 2pm, with work to remove it under way now.

Gary Bland, 60, who lives nearby, saw the tree had fallen down as he drove back from the post office and he reported it to Norfolk Police. 

Work is currently underway to remove a tree from Main Street in Hockwold. 

Work is currently underway to remove a tree from Main Street in Hockwold. - Credit: Gary Bland

Mr Bland said: "I was shocked and someone could have been hurt, especially if the kids weren't on school holidays as it was at lunchtime. 

"It could have been really nasty but fortunately it was just the wall damaged.

"It is a shocking thing to see, particularly on a main road."

Mr Bland has also seen a lot of items, such as bins, strewn across the road in Hockwold due to the winds. 

