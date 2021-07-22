News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person dies after being hit by train

Caroline Culot

Published: 4:40 PM July 22, 2021   
Greater Anglia Norwich

Greater Anglia trains are disrupted - Credit: Greater Anglia

Trains from Norwich to London and Stansted Airport are disrupted after a person died after being hit by a train.

Police were called to the railway near Cambridge after reports of a casualty on the tracks at 1.33pm.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Services most affected include the Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street routes to and from Norwich.

Some services have been delayed by up to several hours or cancelled so people travelling are advised to check Greater Anglia for details. Click here

Latest information showed the Greater Anglia 14.48 Stansted Airport to Norwich train was due at 16.39. The 15.37 Stansted Airport to Norwich is now due at 17.37.

Norwich to London Liverpool Street trains are now running around two hours late with the 15.30 now due at 17.20.

The 1800 London Liverpool Street train to Norwich is now due at 19.51.

Meanwhile the Cambridge to London trains are running around 1.5 hours late both ways.

The 15.58 train from London Liverpool Street to Ely has been reinstated but will be started from Bishops Stortford at 16.44.

