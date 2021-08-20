Trains disrupted due to line damage after crash

Published: 7:38 AM August 20, 2021

Photo of the crash scene after a freight train collided with a tractor between March and Whittlesey. The image was provided by Fenland Aerial Photography (Steve Oldfield) - Credit: Steve Oldfield (Fenland Aerial Photography)

Train passengers face delays and diversions after a crash in the Fens.

It follows the collision at March at 9.10amon Thursday August 19, which involved a tractor and a freight train.

There was extensive damage to the tracks, meaning trains cannot run along the line.

All trains meant to travel through March, including all trains travelling from Norwich and Ipswich to Peterborough, will be partially replaced by bus services.

Greater Anglia has stated that the repairs will be finished by Monday, August 23, when services will run normally.

In the meantime, check the website of your train service to see if your travel is affected.

