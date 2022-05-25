Train services could be disrupted after RMT union votes for rail strike

Rail workers have voted for a strike which would see disruption to train services in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Train services across the county could face disruption next month after the RMT rail workers union voted for a strike.

Workers from 13 rail companies including Greater Anglia, and Network Rail voted for the strike, which is planned to happen in mid-June.

They called for a pay rise, greater job security and no compulsory redundancies, after National Rail planned to shed 2,500 maintenance jobs as it tries to make £2bn of savings over the next two years.

It is thought that any strike would also affect the movement of goods by train such as fuel and some food.

The Department for Transport said strikes should always be the last resort not the first.

A spokesperson said: "It is hugely disappointing and premature that the RMT is calling for industrial action before even entering discussions."

If a strike goes ahead it is thought trains would only run for part of the day and only on main lines.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "We sincerely hope ministers will encourage the employers to return to the negotiating table and hammer out a reasonable settlement with the RMT."

The Rail Delivery Group said train companies would do all they could to keep as many people and goods moving as possible.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said the government would prioritise the supply of food, goods and energy if a strike were to happen.

In the RMT ballot 89pc of members voted for the strike and 11pc against after 71pc of the union's 40,000 members voted.

The train companies whose workers voted in favour were Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Trains.

If a strike did take place it would represent the first time Network Rail staff have taken part in strike action since 1994.