News > Traffic & Travel

Norwich service cancelled after fault with air conditioning

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:42 PM July 11, 2022
A train to Norwich was cancelled after an electrical fault left part of the train without air conditioning - Credit: Greater Anglia

A train bound for Norwich was cancelled after an electrical fault left part of the train without power.

The 3.30pm Greater Anglia service from London Liverpool Street service to Norwich was cancelled on Sunday, July 10, after part of one of the firm's newly-introduced trains was left without air conditioning.

The rail service rolled out the new trains across the whole of the network earlier this year.

Each carriage of the new Alstom Aventra Class 720 trains is longer with more seats than carriages of Greater Anglia’s old trains.

But a Greater Anglia spokesman has reassured customers the new trains are proving more reliable.

“We are sorry that the 3.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich service was cancelled," the spokesman said.

"This was due to an electrical fault, which left the air conditioning on part of the train without power.

“We’d like to reassure customers that our new trains are proving to be more reliable than our old trains and are more comfortable for passengers.

“Customers were able to use their tickets on the next available service and claim compensation via our delay repay scheme.”

It comes as temperatures across the UK soared as experts predicted extreme heat this week.


