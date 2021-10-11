Train troubles in Norfolk after lorry hits overhead cables

Published: 10:36 PM October 11, 2021

Greater Anglia train services have been disrupted this evening after a lorry damaged overhead cables near Norwich train station - Credit: Greater Anglia

Train services running between Diss and Norwich have been severely disrupted after overhead electrical cables were struck by a lorry at a railway crossing near Norwich train station.

Delays, alterations and cancellations have been experienced by passengers since 3.30pm.

This has affected services between Norwich and London, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Stansted Airport and Sheringham.

Network Rail engineers have been working to fix the problem although there are still issues disrupting services.

As well as a lorry damaging overhead cables, there has also been a track circuit failure between Norwich and Brundall, causing further issues for Greater Anglia trains.

Replacement buses were arranged for passengers affected.

Customers who have had their journey delayed by more than 15 minutes can have their journeys refunded by visiting here.

