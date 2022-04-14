On-board footage shows moment train nearly hits cars on level crossing

Video

A train narrowly avoided crashing into two cars at Coltishall Lane user level crossing in Norfolk. - Credit: The Rail Accident Investigation Branch

A train came within one second of crashing into a car on a Norfolk level crossing, where Network Rail had previously identified risks.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) launched an investigation following the incident, which took place on Coltishall Lane, near Hoveton.

It concluded that Network Rail "had not taken measures to close or upgrade this crossing, despite being aware of the risks it posed".

The train involved, a Greater Anglia passenger service from Sheringham to Norwich, was travelling at 75mph when it approached the crossing at around 5.21pm on January 21, 2021.

The driver spotted the headlights of the a car moving towards the crossing, sounded a warning horn and applied the emergency brake.

But the vehicle carried on and crossed just two seconds before the train passed by at a speed of 58mph.

A second car - following close behind the first - stopped just short of the track, around one second before the train swept past in front of it.

The train came to a halt around 260 metres beyond the crossing and the driver reported the incident to rail officials.

No one was injured and no damage was caused, but the RAIB launched an investigation which was published this week.

It found that the gates on the level crossing had been left open and the motorists - who were never traced - had not stopped to use the roadside telephone to get permission from signallers monitoring the rail network to cross.

Investigators found that "ineffective" signage may have been a factor, along with heavy traffic along the road due to an accident elsewhere.

The report said: “The investigation found that Network Rail and its predecessors had not taken measures to close or upgrade this crossing, despite being aware of the risks it posed.

“The Office of Rail and Road [the government body responsible for rail safety] had previously taken regulatory action, but this had not resulted in action by Network Rail to address the risk at this crossing by the time the near miss occurred.”

It added that another factor was the increased levels of road traffic which "may have affected the behaviour of road users and their decision-making".

Traffic was increased along this route due to an earlier accident nearby. At around 4.45pm there was a serious collision close to the junction of North Walsham Road (B1150) and The Street, near Sco Ruston, just over a mile from the crossing.

At 5.07pm police temporary closed the B1150 road, which led to drivers taking alternative routes. The cars involved were travelling from east to west over the crossing when the near miss occurred.

Andrew Hall, chief inspector of Rail Accidents said: “This very near miss involved two road vehicles and took place at a user worked level crossing on a public road. Level crossings are one of the biggest sources of risk on the UK’s railways.

“RAIB has investigated many accidents and incidents over the last sixteen years and noted considerable improvement in the way risk at many types of level crossing is managed.

“However, we feel at present the greatest scope for safety improvement exists at user worked crossings, whether on private of public roads.

“The significant number of such crossings on public roads is of concern because most motorists are unlikely to be familiar with the concept of a level crossing which they must operate themselves. Because of this, they may not use the crossing safely as was the case in this incident.

“Over more than 20 years, the railway was aware that the safety arrangements at this crossing should be improved, but it seems that bringing about such change was too difficult.

"The regulatory structure in place to oversee level crossing safety did not result in action being taken at this crossing in time to avoid this incident.

“Our recommendations seek to promote safety improvements at user worked crossings on public roads and to check that regulatory actions being taken to make such improvements easier to achieve have the desired effect.”











