All train lines blocked between Halesworth and Lowestoft due to defect

All Greater Anglia lines are currently blocked between Halesworth and Lowestoft. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Ipswich to Lowestoft Greater Anglia route has been affected by a railway track defect.

Greater Anglia posted just after 8am on Saturday (April 30) that all lines are currently blocked between Halesworth and Lowestoft.

This will affect those travelling on the Ipswich to Lowestoft line.

Customers requiring to travel to Lowestoft are advised to travel via Norwich.

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on First bus services X2 and X22.



