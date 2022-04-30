News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All train lines blocked between Halesworth and Lowestoft due to defect

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:29 AM April 30, 2022
Greater Anglia, which operates trains in Norfolk and Suffolk,

All Greater Anglia lines are currently blocked between Halesworth and Lowestoft. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Ipswich to Lowestoft Greater Anglia route has been affected by a railway track defect.

Greater Anglia posted just after 8am on Saturday (April 30) that all lines are currently blocked between Halesworth and Lowestoft. 

This will affect those travelling on the Ipswich to Lowestoft line.

Customers requiring to travel to Lowestoft are advised to travel via Norwich.

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on First bus services X2 and X22.


Greater Anglia
Lowestoft News

