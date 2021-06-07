News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

King's Cross problems hit trains to and from Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:35 AM June 7, 2021   
A train at King's Lynn Station. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A train at King's Lynn Station. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A fault on the network has seen services in and out of London's King's Cross station grind to a halt this morning.

No trains were able to run to and from the station because of damaged overhead wires, operator Great Northern said on Monday morning.

Platforms one to six are now in use, as of 7.30am, but services could still be affected.

The problem with the electricity wires is causing disruption between King's Cross and Finsbury Park, with delays and cancellations expected.

Services to and from King's Lynn, Ely and Cambridge are among those affected.

You may also want to watch:

Trains are able to run to those destinations, though passengers are advised to leave extra time for their journeys.

Disruption is expected until at least 9.30am.

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens
  2. 2 'There's nothing left': Workshop burns to the ground in fire
  3. 3 Siblings 'trapped' in one-bed council flat blame 'bureaucratic overkill'
  1. 4 Anger at developer's consultation over 950 new homes
  2. 5 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
  3. 6 A peak inside 10 Wells-next-the-Sea beach huts
  4. 7 Canaries announce early end of deal with shirt sponsor
  5. 8 Norfolk morning traffic: 'Severe' delays on A47 and city works begin
  6. 9 'It's ridiculous': Father's anger over six-month driving test delay
  7. 10 Two weeks of roadworks begin today on key road in and out of Norwich

Great Northern said: "Specialist engineers are on site and are investigating the damage to the overhead electric wires."

It comes on the day engineering works begins on the line between King's Lynn and Ely.

Lines will be closed each night from Monday to Thursday this week, meaning a rail replacement bus service will be required after 11pm each day.

Norfolk Live
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Corpusty Primary School.

Norfolk teacher struck off for 'bullying and ridiculing pupils'

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Lishay Dought tries out  Buoyancy Bikes in Wroxham.

Video

Floating bikes make a splash on the Norfolk Broads

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Former Arsenal player Alan Miller at Wells Beach Cafe. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper and Norfolk estate manager dies

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Polly Steward, from Suffolk, saw the pick-up in Bury St Edmunds on February 10, 2019

Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus