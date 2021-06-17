News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Norfolk evening traffic: some delays on major routes, including A47

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:17 PM June 17, 2021   
Heavy traffic on a London A road

Surface transport is the largest contributing sector to greenhouse gas emissions in the UK – accounting for 22% of all emissions in 2019 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are some delays on the home commute this evening, with wait times up to six minutes in places.

Along the A47, the Southern Bypass construction works are still in place and traffic is slow moving in both directions.

Near Trowse, the westbound carriage has slightly longer delays.

For the city, Earlham road, Newmarket Road and Dereham Road all have congestion in places.

Outside of Norwich, there is the usual traffic around the Acle Straight coming out of Great Yarmouth, with congestion in the town around the Gapton Hall roundabout.

You may also want to watch:

On the A11, there is congestion on the eastbound carriageway on London Road heading into Thetford.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
  2. 2 Man in 20s drowned in Bawsey Country Park lake
  3. 3 Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come
  1. 4 Bungling car thieves dump £92,000 Range Rover
  2. 5 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
  3. 6 Elderly man took his clothes off at Norwich park
  4. 7 Man, 20, who drowned at Bawsey Pits is named
  5. 8 School shut after ceiling tile falls on to class of children
  6. 9 See inside the 'tiny mobile homes' built from scratch for £95,000
  7. 10 Norwich bar gets back licence after tearful appeal by owner
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, 87, was missing from Lincoln House Care Home in Swanton Morley for more than 48 hours.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
drug-driving in Stanton

Video

WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ashley Bingley has been jailed after being found guilty of sex offences.

Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus