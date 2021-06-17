Norfolk evening traffic: some delays on major routes, including A47
There are some delays on the home commute this evening, with wait times up to six minutes in places.
Along the A47, the Southern Bypass construction works are still in place and traffic is slow moving in both directions.
Near Trowse, the westbound carriage has slightly longer delays.
For the city, Earlham road, Newmarket Road and Dereham Road all have congestion in places.
Outside of Norwich, there is the usual traffic around the Acle Straight coming out of Great Yarmouth, with congestion in the town around the Gapton Hall roundabout.
On the A11, there is congestion on the eastbound carriageway on London Road heading into Thetford.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
