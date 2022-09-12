Traffic restrictions remain at Sandringham as thousands mourn the Queen

A one-way system remains in operation near the Sandringham Estate today - but there are no road closures in place.

Thousands of mourners placed emotional tributes to Her Majesty over the weekend which were laid in front of Norwich Gates at Sandringham as people continued to gather to mourn the death of the Queen.

Thousands of tributes outside the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Chris Bishop

Alongside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Balmoral Estate, the spot has become a focus for national grief since news of the Queen's death was announced on Thursday evening.

Mourners not only from Norfolk but further afield have travelled to the estate to pay their respects.

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

In an update on Monday (September 12), Norfolk Constabulary confirmed no extra road closures were in place but a one-way system remains in operation.

Police officers remain at the royal residence to help direct mourners.

Estate staff in buggies are helping to shuttle people who cannot manage the walk to the gates and wooden benches have been put in place in the closed road by where tributes have been left.

The B1440 at the junction with B1439 in West Newton and Dodds Hill at the top of Admirals Drive had been closed over the weekend before reopening at 3pm on Sunday.