Traffic disruption in parts of Norfolk as Jubilee celebrations begin

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:05 PM June 2, 2022
There is heavy traffic across Norfolk this morning. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Heavy traffic was reported on some of Norfolk's roads as the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee got under way - Credit: Archant

Drivers travelling for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee experienced heavy traffic in some towns and villages in Norfolk as celebrations got under way.

As the Queen marks 70 years on the throne, many people took to the streets to celebrate with family, friends and neighbours to enjoy the festivities.

But the celebrations caused disruption on the roads with lengthy queues reported in Cromer on the A149 Prince of Wales Road northbound at the A148 West Street just after 1pm.

In Hoveton, slow traffic was also reported on the A1151 Norwich Road northbound, just before Station Road, while in Swaffham, there was also stoppages on the A1065 at Market Place.

First buses confirmed services were running up to 25 minutes late on some routes in Great Yarmouth.

The company blamed "inconsiderate parking" in some areas for hold-ups.

Some roads were shut as neighbourhoods hosted street parties to celebrate the Queen's reign in the first of the four-day celebrations.

