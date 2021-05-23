'Considerable traffic build-up' caused by A140 crash

Published: 5:22 PM May 23, 2021

Drivers are advised to avoid the A140 after a crash. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers have been advised to avoid the A140 if possible after a crash.

Norfolk Police said its officers were currently on the scene close to Dunston Hall, south of Norwich.

"There is considerable traffic build-up," the force said in a post on social media.

The post added: "Drive safe and seek alternative routes where possible."

Drivers are advised to avoid the A140 if travelling between Norwich and Long Stratton.

But the A11 should not be used beyond Attleborough, as that too is closed for roadworks.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.