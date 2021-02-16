Burst water pipe leads to traffic trouble on main road

Published: 2:54 PM February 16, 2021

Two police cars were on site on the A140 near Tivetshall on Monday directing traffic. - Credit: Archant

Traffic management is in place on one of the region's main roads after a water pipe burst.

Final road surface repairs are being carried on the A140 near Tivetshall following the burst in the area, which saw two police cars on site on Monday, February 15 directing traffic at the location.

The burst pipe is said to now be repaired but teams are still dealing with the final repairs to the road surface.

Yesterday, a Norfolk County Council spokesperson said highways were aware of the issue and a contractor was on the way to deal with it.

And a further update today said Anglian Water were on site at and traffic management is in place.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams have successfully repaired a burst pipe on the A140 near Tivetshall. Two-way lights remain in operation for the safety of our teams and road users while final repairs are made to the road surface.”