News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Burst water pipe leads to traffic trouble on main road

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:54 PM February 16, 2021   
Two police cars were on site on the A140 near Tivetshall on Monday directing traffic.

Two police cars were on site on the A140 near Tivetshall on Monday directing traffic. - Credit: Archant

Traffic management is in place on one of the region's main roads after a water pipe burst.

Final road surface repairs are being carried on the A140 near Tivetshall following the burst in the area, which saw two police cars on site on Monday, February 15 directing traffic at the location.

The burst pipe is said to now be repaired but teams are still dealing with the final repairs to the road surface.

Yesterday, a Norfolk County Council spokesperson said highways were aware of the issue and a contractor was on the way to deal with it.

And a further update today said Anglian Water were on site at and traffic management is in place. 

You may also want to watch:

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams have successfully repaired a burst pipe on the A140 near Tivetshall. Two-way lights remain in operation for the safety of our teams and road users while final repairs are made to the road surface.”

Most Read

  1. 1 The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases
  2. 2 Long waits in 'freezing' conditions reported at Norwich vaccine centre
  3. 3 Norwich City Hall bronze doors damaged in pink paint protest
  1. 4 Historic mill conversion up for sale - for £800,000
  2. 5 Man found drunk and asleep in car at Shell garage banned from driving
  3. 6 Mother's plea to drivers after daughter thrown from pony on country road
  4. 7 Retail giant Game closes city centre store
  5. 8 N&N warned over staff not always washing hands or wearing PPE
  6. 9 Anthony Joshua picks Norwich teenager among 2020 pandemic champions
  7. 10 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Icicles created by a puddle in the road in Hilborough.

Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Ringland Estate. Pic: Savills.

'Spectacular' country estate in Norfolk sold

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Haylett

Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Police operation in St Giles Street in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Police operation sees officers swoop on city centre street

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus