Norfolk morning traffic: Long delays on major routes

Published: 9:04 AM June 17, 2021 Updated: 9:14 AM June 17, 2021

Traffic is busy on some Norfolk roads again this morning. - Credit: PA

Traffic is building up on the usual busy routes this morning, with delays of 10 minutes or more in some places.

The A47 looks the worst of all, as roadworks continue on the Norwich Southern Bypass.

Traffic looks slow in both directions, but especially on the westbound carriageway coming from Postwick where journey times are around 15 minutes longer than usual.

Many of the main roads into Norwich look similarly congested, with delays of around 10 minutes in Earlham Road, Dereham Road and Drayton High Road.

There is also a build-up of traffic on the A47 Acle Straight further east, as drivers head into Great Yarmouth.

And there is also congestion on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford, which is also adding around 10 minutes onto journey times.

