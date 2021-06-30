News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk morning traffic: Several miles of A47 delays

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:23 AM June 30, 2021   
Traffic is backing up on the Acle Straight this morning as those heading towards Great Yarmouth face lengthy delays.

Sensors show traffic is backing up for several miles from the Runham roundabout in the eastbound direction, as of 8am.

The Norwich Southern Bypass looks largely clear this morning, in contrast to recent weeks when roadworks and a contraflow system have caused heavy delays at times.

Further west there looks to be a few tailbacks on the A47 at Honingham.

In Norwich, many of the major road into the city look busy as usual, with delays in Dereham Road, Newmarket Road and the A1042 outer ring road at Sprowston.

And some of the major routes around both Thetford and King's Lynn look rather busy as people try to access the town centres.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

