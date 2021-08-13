Heavy traffic building with long delays around Norwich and King's Lynn

Published: 12:25 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 12:44 PM August 13, 2021

Traffic has been building on the outskirts of both Norwich and King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

Cars have been bumper-to-bumper as heavy traffic has been building up in parts of Norfolk ahead of the weekend.

With plenty of holidaymakers on the roads, delays have been as high as 25 minutes in the west of the county.

The outskirts of Norwich has also been affected with average speeds of 20mph being reported by the AA on the A47 near Cringleford.

An eyewitness has said there are three to four miles of queuing traffic on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass westbound between A140 Ipswich Road and A11.

The AA is currently reporting increasing delays from four minutes with traffic also moving slowly on the adjacent A11 Hethersett Bypass.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere in the county, heavy traffic has been reported on the outskirts of King's Lynn with delays increasing on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way.

Traffic has been queuing both ways between the Knights Hill Roundabout and Queen Elizabeth Roundabout with delays of around five minutes being reported by the AA.

There are also severe delays of 25 minutes on the A17 westbound at Walpole Cross Keys as well as delays of 10 minutes, and increasing, on the A17 at Sutton Bridge.

Very slow traffic has also been causing delays in Lowestoft on the A47 Waveney Road near the train station, as well as in Cromer going into the town centre from both sides.

Traffic is also moving slowly in Wroxham on Norwich Road, as well as the A47 Yarmouth Road eastbound at Blofield.

Slow traffic has been reported approaching the A11/A134 roundabout in Thetford.