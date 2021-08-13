News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Heavy traffic building with long delays around Norwich and King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:25 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 12:44 PM August 13, 2021
Tailgating has been rated the most irritating driving habit by UK motorists. File picture of traffic

Traffic has been building on the outskirts of both Norwich and King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

Cars have been bumper-to-bumper as heavy traffic has been building up in parts of Norfolk ahead of the weekend. 

With plenty of holidaymakers on the roads, delays have been as high as 25 minutes in the west of the county.

The outskirts of Norwich has also been affected with average speeds of 20mph being reported by the AA on the A47 near Cringleford. 

An eyewitness has said there are three to four miles of queuing traffic on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass westbound between A140 Ipswich Road and A11. 

The AA is currently reporting increasing delays from four minutes with traffic also moving slowly on the adjacent A11 Hethersett Bypass. 

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere in the county, heavy traffic has been reported on the outskirts of King's Lynn with delays increasing on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way. 

Traffic has been queuing both ways between the Knights Hill Roundabout and Queen Elizabeth Roundabout with delays of around five minutes being reported by the AA.

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crew told to leave clifftop car park
  2. 2 Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'
  3. 3 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
  1. 4 Striking map predicts how rising sea levels will impact Norfolk
  2. 5 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
  3. 6 Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity
  4. 7 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  5. 8 Three stabbed in city centre brawl involving 20 people
  6. 9 Six new restaurants to try in Norfolk
  7. 10 Norwich chef led police on 108mph chase on A11

There are also severe delays of 25 minutes on the A17 westbound at Walpole Cross Keys as well as delays of 10 minutes, and increasing, on the A17 at Sutton Bridge. 

Very slow traffic has also been causing delays in Lowestoft on the A47 Waveney Road near the train station, as well as in Cromer going into the town centre from both sides.

Traffic is also moving slowly in Wroxham on Norwich Road, as well as the A47 Yarmouth Road eastbound at Blofield. 

Slow traffic has been reported approaching the A11/A134 roundabout in Thetford.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Perseid meteor shower in 2016.

One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Smith family who are appealing for help finding a home in the Sheringham area after the owner of

Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Cathedral Street remains sealed off on Wednesday morning in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Two policemen watch the anti-vax protest from a distance.

Updated

Police out in force as anti-vaccine protesters descend on city pub

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus