Police warn of traffic delays in north Norfolk due to pilgrimage

The Tamil Two Pilgrimage at The Basilica of Our Lady of Walsingham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

North Norfolk Police has warned of traffic delays in and around Walsingham today to to a national pilgrimage.

People from across the world travel there every year to visit The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, founded by Lady Richeldis in 1061.

Today (Sunday, July 9) police are expecting it to be "very busy" due to a pilgrimage by the Tamil community.

A tweet by officers adds: "Traffic flow is being managed to keep disruption to a minimum.

"Please expect delays and allow extra time if you are using roads in the vicinity."

Walsingham is near Wells, so many impact those travelling to the beach.