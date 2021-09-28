Queuing at petrol stations continues to cause rush hour delays

Published: 5:37 PM September 28, 2021

Cars queuing to get petrol at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Traffic is once again being affected due to a combination of rush hour traffic and queues at petrol stations.

Here are some areas of the county being affected:

There is queueing traffic on Earlham Road as people queue for the Tesco petrol station, with traffic stretching to the University of East Anglia's University Village. This is causing further delays on Bluebell Road.

There is slow moving traffic at Thickthorn Roundabout, near the Shell petrol station.

Ipswich Road, where there is a Shell garage, is also experiencing slower traffic than usual.

There is some heavy traffic in Woodside Road and Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew where there is a Jet station.

Aylsham Road, at the Esso petrol station, in Upper Hellesdon is also seeing an increase in traffic.

Similarly, traffic is beginning to build at the junction between Norwich Road and Dereham Road where there is a BP garage, in New Costessey.

There is heavy traffic near the Morrison's petrol station in Runton Road, in Cromer.

The A47, at the Vauxhall Roundabout is also seeing some delays, with traffic reaching the Asda petrol station off of Acle New Road.

Further slow traffic in Great Yarmouth is on Southtown Road, next to the junction with Boundary Road and the BP petrol station.

Some petrol stations, like Roydon Service Station in Diss, and Jet in Plumstead Road East in Norwich, are limiting the amounts people can buy, and others, like Asda in Drayton High Road in Norwich, are only serving key workers or emergency services.

The army has been put on standby across the country, with up to 150 tanker drivers preparing to deliver to the country's forecourts.

Fuel costs have risen nationally due to the demand.

New data from the RAC states petrol prices rose from 135.87p on Friday, September 24 to 136.59p on Sunday, September 26.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has also said that panic buying is beginning to ease, with more types of fuel available.

Charles Sanders, co-owner of Sanders Coaches, a Norfolk-based coach company, said that the companies bus services are running late across the county because of queues for petrol.