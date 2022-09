The junction with Middlemarch Road and the A47 in Dereham where the crash happened - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays on a road near the A47 in Dereham, with bus services diverted.

The A1075 at the junction with Middlemarch Road is currently blocked following a crash this afternoon.

The incident is causing delays for drivers entering the road from the A47.

Following the crash, the Konectbus Route 8 has been diverted via Shipdham Road and Westfield Road.