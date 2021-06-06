Delays in some areas due to slow moving traffic

Published: 12:10 PM June 6, 2021 Updated: 12:45 PM June 6, 2021

Traffic is moving slowly in some areas in Norfolk due to lane closures and construction work.

Motorists can expect delays on the A47 both ways from A11 at the Thickthorn Roundabout to A146 Loddon Road at Trowse Newton. Traffic is slow due to a lane closure in both directions.

Increasing "severe delays" of around 25 minutes is being reported on the AA Traffic website on A47 Westbound between A1042 Yarmouth Road and the A11, with the average speed at 10 mph.

In Great Yarmouth, there is reports of slow traffic due to an accident on A143 Beccles Road at the Bell Inn St Olaves.

Norfolk Police tweeted about the incident, warning motorists to approach with caution or use alternative routes where possible.

Owing to a RTC on the A143 near St Olaves, there is a build up of traffic in the area. Please approach with caution or use alternative routes where possible. #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) June 6, 2021

Temporary traffic signals are in place on Norwich Road at A47 due to gas main work.

Delays of ten minutes, which is said to be increasing, on A149 Queen Elizabeth Way Westbound between A149 and A149 at the Jubilee Roundabout - with the average speed 10mph.

Congestion can also be seen on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way Southbound from A148 Knights Hill Roundabout to A47 Constitution Hill, Hardwick Roundabout.

