Traffic builds on first day of Royal Norfolk Show
Traffic is building ahead of the opening day of the Royal Norfolk Show today.
Crowds of 90,000 people could visit the Norfolk Showground across the two-day event as the popular agricultural show makes its return.
There are currently lengthy delays of about 50 minutes on the A47 from North Tuddenham heading towards the city.
In Church Lane, traffic is slow towards the A47 Easton Roundabout, as well as on the A47 westbound between the B1108 turn-off and showground slip road.
Queues are also forming in Dereham Road around the perimeter of the showground.
After being postponed for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) promises a jam-packed event that also includes a visit from The Princess Royal, Princess Anne.
Keep up to date with traffic updates across the day from the Royal Norfolk Show.