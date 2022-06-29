Traffic builds on first day of Royal Norfolk Show

Traffic is building on the opening day of the Royal Norfolk Show

Traffic is building ahead of the opening day of the Royal Norfolk Show today.

Crowds of 90,000 people could visit the Norfolk Showground across the two-day event as the popular agricultural show makes its return.

Volunteers from Wymondham College ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

There are currently lengthy delays of about 50 minutes on the A47 from North Tuddenham heading towards the city.

The Royal Norfolk Show has returned to the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Archant

In Church Lane, traffic is slow towards the A47 Easton Roundabout, as well as on the A47 westbound between the B1108 turn-off and showground slip road.

Izzi Rainey gives her highland cow Isla a comb ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show 2022. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Queues are also forming in Dereham Road around the perimeter of the showground.

The Archant tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

After being postponed for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) promises a jam-packed event that also includes a visit from The Princess Royal, Princess Anne.

Keep up to date with traffic updates across the day from the Royal Norfolk Show.