Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on A47 and A10

Published: 8:56 AM October 5, 2021 Updated: 9:43 AM October 5, 2021

Traffic is building across the county as the bad weather continues. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Traffic is building across Norfolk this morning with reports of delays on the A47 and A10.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Norfolk which may see journey times affected due to water on the roads.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team has warned drivers to adapt their driving to the conditions.

5 🌧 related incidents already and only been in since 7am



Drive to the conditions not the speed limit.



Lots of standing water in places. Be careful out there people#drivetoarrive #a14 #a12 #pc1981 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 5, 2021

Delays of nine minutes are reportedly affecting motorists on the A47 at Runham as people head into Great Yarmouth - with congestion stretching along the Acle Straight.

There are increasing delays on the A47 in the westbound direction towards Norwich near Lingwood.

Further delays are affecting the A47 on the other side of Norwich, near Honingham and Hockering, where the average speed is reportedly 20mph.

Traffic is building on the A10 at Hardwick Roundabout with congestion stretching to Setchey.

In Norwich, Colman Road, Mile End Road, and Newmarket Road are experiencing the usual heavy queuing.

Queues on Newmarket Road reach back to Cringleford.

Dereham Road is seeing congestion build near New Costessey and Bowthorpe Employment Area.

Closer to the city centre there are delays on Dereham Road where the street meets Grapes Hill with queues reaching back to Bowthorpe Road.

Drayton High Road and Middleton's Lane are also seeing delays.