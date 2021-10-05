Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on A47 and A10
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Traffic is building across Norfolk this morning with reports of delays on the A47 and A10.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Norfolk which may see journey times affected due to water on the roads.
Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team has warned drivers to adapt their driving to the conditions.
Delays of nine minutes are reportedly affecting motorists on the A47 at Runham as people head into Great Yarmouth - with congestion stretching along the Acle Straight.
There are increasing delays on the A47 in the westbound direction towards Norwich near Lingwood.
Further delays are affecting the A47 on the other side of Norwich, near Honingham and Hockering, where the average speed is reportedly 20mph.
Traffic is building on the A10 at Hardwick Roundabout with congestion stretching to Setchey.
In Norwich, Colman Road, Mile End Road, and Newmarket Road are experiencing the usual heavy queuing.
Most Read
- 1 Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure
- 2 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
- 3 Injured horse rider airlifted to hospital
- 4 Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues
- 5 Summer returns as Norfolk set to be hotter than Turkey this week
- 6 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
- 7 Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Norwich and on A47
- 8 Dead dog found in South Norfolk lay-by
- 9 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide
- 10 Homes bid approved despite objection in 'strongest possible terms'
Queues on Newmarket Road reach back to Cringleford.
Dereham Road is seeing congestion build near New Costessey and Bowthorpe Employment Area.
Closer to the city centre there are delays on Dereham Road where the street meets Grapes Hill with queues reaching back to Bowthorpe Road.
Drayton High Road and Middleton's Lane are also seeing delays.