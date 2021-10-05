News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on A47 and A10

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:56 AM October 5, 2021    Updated: 9:43 AM October 5, 2021
Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Traffic is building across the county as the bad weather continues. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Traffic is building across Norfolk this morning with reports of delays on the A47 and A10.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Norfolk which may see journey times affected due to water on the roads.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team has warned drivers to adapt their driving to the conditions. 

Delays of nine minutes are reportedly affecting motorists on the A47 at Runham as people head into Great Yarmouth - with congestion stretching along the Acle Straight.

There are increasing delays on the A47 in the westbound direction towards Norwich near Lingwood.

Further delays are affecting the A47 on the other side of Norwich, near Honingham and Hockering, where the average speed is reportedly 20mph.

Traffic is building on the A10 at Hardwick Roundabout with congestion stretching to Setchey.

In Norwich, Colman Road, Mile End Road, and Newmarket Road are experiencing the usual heavy queuing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure
  2. 2 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
  3. 3 Injured horse rider airlifted to hospital
  1. 4 Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues
  2. 5 Summer returns as Norfolk set to be hotter than Turkey this week
  3. 6 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
  4. 7 Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Norwich and on A47
  5. 8 Dead dog found in South Norfolk lay-by
  6. 9 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide 
  7. 10 Homes bid approved despite objection in 'strongest possible terms'

Queues on Newmarket Road reach back to Cringleford.

Dereham Road is seeing congestion build near New Costessey and Bowthorpe Employment Area.

Closer to the city centre there are delays on Dereham Road where the street meets Grapes Hill with queues reaching back to Bowthorpe Road.

Drayton High Road and Middleton's Lane are also seeing delays.

Norfolk Live
Norwich News
A47 News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live

Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service was called after a woman collapsed on a bus on Dereham Road in

Norfolk Live

Emergency services called to Eaton Park Oktoberfest

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Charles Sanders, managing director of Sanders Coaches. Picture: Mark Bullimore.

Bus firm takes 'drastic action' as fuel runs short

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Feltwell fatal crash

'How could they leave him lying there?' asks mum of man who found hit...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon