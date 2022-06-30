Traffic builds ahead of day two of the Royal Norfolk Show

Traffic is building ahead of day two of the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Traffic is once again building as the county gears up to celebrate day two of the Royal Norfolk Show.

Tens of thousands of visitors flocked to the Norfolk Showground yesterday as the agricultural event made its much-anticipated return.

And today, just as many are expected to attend.

Heavy queues are already beginning to form on the A47 from North Tuddenham heading towards the city - with delays reported to be about 15 minutes long.

Elsewhere on the A47, heading westbound, the exit for the slip road to the Norfolk Showground is beginning to get busier.

Traffic is also said to be slow on the A11 from Wymondham.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022, A Royal Salute - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On Wednesday, crowds made their way around displays, stands and competitions before being treated to the first heat of the Shetland Grand National and the Royal Airforce Falcons Display.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Heavy Hourse Turnouts in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Other festivities included stunts from the Bolddogs Lings Motorcycle Display Team and a show jumping trial before the Norfolk Showground joined together for the first of two Royal salutes commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

And organisers praised Princess Anne’s visit as “the icing on the cake”.

The Royal Norfolk Show 2022, Princess Anne visits day one of the show. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Her Royal Highness spoke with show stewards and individuals from nearby stalls, including Eoghan Cameron, chair of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).

Keep up to date with traffic updates across the day from the Royal Norfolk Show.