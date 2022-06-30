Traffic builds ahead of day two of the Royal Norfolk Show
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Traffic is once again building as the county gears up to celebrate day two of the Royal Norfolk Show.
Tens of thousands of visitors flocked to the Norfolk Showground yesterday as the agricultural event made its much-anticipated return.
And today, just as many are expected to attend.
Heavy queues are already beginning to form on the A47 from North Tuddenham heading towards the city - with delays reported to be about 15 minutes long.
Elsewhere on the A47, heading westbound, the exit for the slip road to the Norfolk Showground is beginning to get busier.
Traffic is also said to be slow on the A11 from Wymondham.
On Wednesday, crowds made their way around displays, stands and competitions before being treated to the first heat of the Shetland Grand National and the Royal Airforce Falcons Display.
Other festivities included stunts from the Bolddogs Lings Motorcycle Display Team and a show jumping trial before the Norfolk Showground joined together for the first of two Royal salutes commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
And organisers praised Princess Anne’s visit as “the icing on the cake”.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk festival cancelled amid 'challenging year'
- 2 Vicar at heart of bitter church row resigns
- 3 Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home
- 4 Lakeside proposal gone wrong watched by millions on TikTok
- 5 Princess Anne receives warm welcome at Royal Norfolk Show
- 6 Cannabis factory discovered in Norwich home after police raid
- 7 Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally
- 8 Five-bed farmhouse with attached orchard and glamping site for sale
- 9 Gallery of pictures from the Royal Norfolk Show's first day
- 10 Traffic easing on first day of Royal Norfolk Show after earlier delays
Her Royal Highness spoke with show stewards and individuals from nearby stalls, including Eoghan Cameron, chair of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).
Keep up to date with traffic updates across the day from the Royal Norfolk Show.