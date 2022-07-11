Traffic builds around Blickling Hall ahead of Michael Buble concert

Michael Buble is performing at Blickling Hall this evening - Credit: Supplied by Mara Publicity

Traffic is building around Blickling Hall as fans make their way to tonight's Michael Buble concert.

Gates opened at 5pm as Buble comes to Blickling as part of his nationwide tour of stately homes, castles and cricket grounds.

There is already heavy traffic on Blickling Road outside the venue, and there is also some slow moving traffic through Aylsham.

Delays can also be expected on the A140 Norwich Road due to a road closure on the adjoining Buxton Road for construction work.

The rumoured setlist is packed with fan favourites, including Feeling Good, Everything and It's A Beautiful Day - see it here.