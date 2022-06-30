News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Roads busy with traffic as thousands leave final day of Norfolk Show

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:56 PM June 30, 2022
Royal Norfolk Show Day 2 Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Traffic is once again building around the Norfolk Showground as thousands leave after the final day of the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Royal Norfolk show comes to an end this evening after what has been a spectacular return.

With revellers returning home after a fun day out exploring the Norfolk Showground, roads in and around the event are again building with traffic and long delays have been reported.

The show comes to a close at 7pm but it appears lots of drivers are trying to beat the queues earlier on. 

Traffic is particularly bad along the A47 where it joins the Longwater roundabout and congestion is growing along Dereham Road all the way back to Bowthorpe.

Drivers are moving slowly on the B1108 Watton Road near to the A47 junction as people travel up Long Lane to try escape the queues on the dual carriageway.

Thickthorn Roundabout is experiencing congestion and there is a tailback on the B1172 Norwich Road heading towards Hethersett and Wymondham.

Drivers travelling on the A11 can expect lengthy delays, with 40mph limits already in place for a stretch near Wymondham due to roadworks. Heavy traffic is already showing between Attleborough and Cringleford.

Elsewhere, the A140 is slow-moving between Newton Flotman and Swainsthorpe.

Updates to follow.

Royal Norfolk Show
Norfolk

