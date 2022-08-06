News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Traffic begins to build ahead of Classic Ibiza at Blickling

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:20 PM August 6, 2022
Classic Ibiza returns to the Blicking Estate this summer. 

There are queues near the Blickling Estate ahead of Classic Ibiza - Credit: Revival Productions

Traffic is beginning to build around Blickling Estate ahead of tonight's big event.

The gates for Classic Ibiza open at 5.30pm and the music starts at 6.30pm.

There is some congestion on the approach to Aylsham, on the A140 near both Marsham and Banningham, and on Buxton Road.

There is also heavy traffic on Blickling Road directly approaching the estate.

There may be more traffic in similar areas at 10.50pm later tonight when the event is due to end.


Norfolk Live News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Police on Swan Lane in King's Lynn after a body was found in a ditch. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 35-year-old man

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Stalham is preparing for its first vintage market since 2019.

Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Man's body found on north Norfolk beach

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ben Olive, inset, has described his experience while being treated in hospital

'What I learned from my 12 days at overcrowded N&N'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon