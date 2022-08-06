Traffic begins to build ahead of Classic Ibiza at Blickling

There are queues near the Blickling Estate ahead of Classic Ibiza - Credit: Revival Productions

Traffic is beginning to build around Blickling Estate ahead of tonight's big event.

The gates for Classic Ibiza open at 5.30pm and the music starts at 6.30pm.

There is some congestion on the approach to Aylsham, on the A140 near both Marsham and Banningham, and on Buxton Road.

There is also heavy traffic on Blickling Road directly approaching the estate.

There may be more traffic in similar areas at 10.50pm later tonight when the event is due to end.



