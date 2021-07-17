Busy roads across Norfolk as people enjoy summer sunshine

Published: 1:52 PM July 17, 2021

Traffic on major routes across Norfolk is heavy as people head out to enjoy the summer sun and warm temperatures. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Traffic is heavy in and around some of Norfolk's biggest towns as people across the county head out to enjoy the warm temperatures and summer sunshine.

The heat has already reached 25C in some areas, with highs of a few degrees more possible later in the afternoon.

Public Health England issued a health warning ahead of the weekend, warning those with underlying health conditions and young children to take extra care in the heat.

It has not stopped people slapping on the sun cream and heading out to enjoy the glorious conditions, creating some traffic delays in some areas.

One of those places is on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass, where eastbound traffic in particular is being affected by a mixture of congestion and the roadworks around the Trowse junction.

There are also some delays further east at Blofield and further still leading up to the Runham roundabout at Great Yarmouth.

To the west, traffic is heavy on the main roads around King's Lynn – particularly on the A149 heading towards the Queen Elizabeth Hospital from the Hardwick roundabout.

There are also delays on the A47 leading up to the Hardwick junction and on the A148 Railway Road in the town centre.

In the north, queueing traffic has been reported in the A1065 northbound, leading up to the junction with the A148 at Fakenham.

And the A149 heading along the north Norfolk coast is also busy in patches, with many choosing to enjoy the sunshine at the beach.

Between Harleston and Scole, in the south of the county, traffic is very heavy on the A143 in both directions, not helped by roadworks.

Temporary traffic lights are in operation in the area, with the bulk of the delays on the stretch of road which bypasses Brockdish and Needham.

Heatwave-level temperatures are expected in some places on both Saturday and Sunday.

An official heatwave is unlikely, though, as temperatures need to equal or exceed 27C for at least three consecutive days for a heatwave to be declared in Norfolk.

As it stands, the Met Office predicts temperatures to drop off on Monday, meaning it's likely the heatwave threshold will not quite be met.

