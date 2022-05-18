News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Tractor being used for A11 roadworks had faulty brakes

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:16 AM May 18, 2022
A tractor being used in construction work on the A11 was found to have brakes in disrepair

A tractor being used in construction work on the A11 was found to have brakes in disrepair - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A tractor being used for construction work on a major road in Norfolk was found to have brakes in disrepair.

Police made the discovery on Tuesday, May 16, when patrolling the A11.

In a tweet, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the condition of the brakes was "unacceptable" and should be picked up through "walk around" checks.

The A11 is currently undergoing a major roadworks scheme which has seen delays to travel and congestion in towns like Wymondham and Attleborough along the trunk road.

The series of projects could mean drivers face disruption until 2025 with a resurfacing project to be followed by upgrades to Thickthorn Roundabout.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
A11 Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Lookout at Holkham Estate park. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Seven beach walks with a cafe pit stop to try in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Forest Retail Park in Thetford was the check point for the multi-agency day of action

Norfolk Live News

Police stop 85 vehicles in one day amid safety crackdown

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Thousands of honey bees arrived at The Cellar House on Saturday, May 14

'Awe and disbelief' as thousands of bees swarm pub garden

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon