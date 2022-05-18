Tractor being used for A11 roadworks had faulty brakes

A tractor being used in construction work on the A11 was found to have brakes in disrepair - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A tractor being used for construction work on a major road in Norfolk was found to have brakes in disrepair.

Police made the discovery on Tuesday, May 16, when patrolling the A11.

In a tweet, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the condition of the brakes was "unacceptable" and should be picked up through "walk around" checks.

The A11 is currently undergoing a major roadworks scheme which has seen delays to travel and congestion in towns like Wymondham and Attleborough along the trunk road.

The series of projects could mean drivers face disruption until 2025 with a resurfacing project to be followed by upgrades to Thickthorn Roundabout.

