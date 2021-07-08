Norfolk morning traffic: Roads around city busy in belated morning rush
- Credit: Denise Bradley
The busy morning rush around Norwich started a little later than usual this morning – perhaps a side-effect of the late-night euphoria over England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark.
There are delays on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass in both directions between the Postwick and Harford Bridge junctions, with traffic especially heavy at Trowse.
Many of the major roads into the city are also busy, especially the A11 Newmarket Road with tailbacks at the junction with the inner Norwich ring road.
Dereham Road and Earlham Road also appear to be fairly busy, so best to set off a few minutes earlier to make sure the traffic doesn't make you late.
Elsewhere in the county, roadworks on the A146 Loddon Bypass are causing delays in both directions travelling between Norwich and Beccles.
You may also want to watch:
And things look a little congested on the A1066 Park Road outside Diss, as well as the nearby A143 at Scole.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
- 2 Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend
- 3 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
- 4 Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19
- 5 Family says death of teen in crash has left 'huge hole' in their lives
- 6 Family-of-seven's home so damp that mushrooms grow in corners
- 7 Fly-tipper left envelope with name and address among dumped rubbish
- 8 Norwich-based car dealership sold to international company
- 9 NHS boss sacked after fake law degree controversy
- 10 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty