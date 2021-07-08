News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk morning traffic: Roads around city busy in belated morning rush

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:56 AM July 8, 2021   
The traffic queues on the sliproad as the A11 south is closed at the Attleborough Road and Blackthor

The morning traffic rush in Norfolk was a little later than usual on Thursday morning. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The busy morning rush around Norwich started a little later than usual this morning – perhaps a side-effect of the late-night euphoria over England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark.

There are delays on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass in both directions between the Postwick and Harford Bridge junctions, with traffic especially heavy at Trowse.

Many of the major roads into the city are also busy, especially the A11 Newmarket Road with tailbacks at the junction with the inner Norwich ring road.

Dereham Road and Earlham Road also appear to be fairly busy, so best to set off a few minutes earlier to make sure the traffic doesn't make you late.

Elsewhere in the county, roadworks on the A146 Loddon Bypass are causing delays in both directions travelling between Norwich and Beccles.

And things look a little congested on the A1066 Park Road outside Diss, as well as the nearby A143 at Scole.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

