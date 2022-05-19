One person cut from vehicle after crash between lorry and two cars on A47

11:04 AM May 19, 2022

Published: 11:04 AM May 19, 2022

Emergency services were called to the A47 Lynn Road in Middleton following a crash - Credit: Google Maps

One person was cut from a vehicle after a crash between a lorry and two cars in a Norfolk village.

Emergency services were called to the A47 Lynn Road, Middleton, following a crash between a Tiguan, Skoda Fabia and a lorry on Thursday, May 19, just before 8.55am.

Fire crews from Carrow, King's Lynn and West Walton attended the incident.

This has been causing traffic delays in the area.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed one person was cut out from one of the vehicles.

Police could not confirm if there were any injuries.

They remain at the scene.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.