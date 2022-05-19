News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One person cut from vehicle after crash between lorry and two cars on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:04 AM May 19, 2022
Emergency services were called to the A47 Lynn Road in Middleton following a crash

Emergency services were called to the A47 Lynn Road in Middleton following a crash - Credit: Google Maps

One person was cut from a vehicle after a crash between a lorry and two cars in a Norfolk village.

Emergency services were called to the A47 Lynn Road, Middleton, following a crash between a Tiguan, Skoda Fabia and a lorry on Thursday, May 19, just before 8.55am.

Fire crews from Carrow, King's Lynn and West Walton attended the incident.

This has been causing traffic delays in the area.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed one person was cut out from one of the vehicles.

Police could not confirm if there were any injuries.

They remain at the scene. 

