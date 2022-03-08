News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three-vehicle crash closes part of A140

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:31 PM March 8, 2022
A crash on the A140 has closed the road in both directions between Long Stratton and Hempnall.

A crash on the A140 has closed the road in both directions between Long Stratton and Hempnall. - Credit: Google Maps

A three-vehicle crash has closed part of the A140 in both directions.

Heavy traffic is building after police closed the road between Long Stratton and Hempnall following the incident.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that at least one person has been injured but it is not currently known how severely.

Long delays have not been helped by roadworks and officers have urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Fire and ambulance crews are also in attendance.

