Three-vehicle crash closes part of A140

A crash on the A140 has closed the road in both directions between Long Stratton and Hempnall. - Credit: Google Maps

A three-vehicle crash has closed part of the A140 in both directions.

Heavy traffic is building after police closed the road between Long Stratton and Hempnall following the incident.

Road closure in both directions on #A140 between Long Stratton and Hempnall following a three vehicle RTC - delays expected- please avoid the area if possible #Norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) March 8, 2022

A police spokeswoman confirmed that at least one person has been injured but it is not currently known how severely.

Long delays have not been helped by roadworks and officers have urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Fire and ambulance crews are also in attendance.

