Road closed following three-vehicle crash in south Norfolk

The High Road in Wortwell has been closed following a three-vehicle crash near the A143 in south Norfolk. - Credit: Google

A road has been closed following a three-vehicle crash in south Norfolk.

Police were called to reports of a collision on High Road in the village of Wortwell at about 6pm Wednesday, April 20.

It happened near the junction with the A143.

A police spokesperson said there were reports of one casualty.

Officers remain at the scene and diversions are in place.

Norfolk Fire Service crews from Carrow, Harleston, Loddon and Diss also attended.

The scene was made safe and an occupant of a vehicle was released using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Traffic sensors show that traffic is building between Wortwell and Bungay on the A143.

