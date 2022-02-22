A146 blocked after three-vehicle crash at junction

The junction between the A146 and Mill Road near Holverston, Norfolk. - Credit: Google

Drivers have been advised to avoid the A146 following a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the scene of the collision near Holverston at 11.50am.

The crash involved a lorry and two cars at the junction with Mill Road.

It is believed that those involved have minor injuries and ambulance crews are on scene.

Police remain at the scene and recovery vehicles have been called.

There are significant delays in both directions on the A146.

