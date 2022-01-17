News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Air ambulance called after three people seriously injured in A47 crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:57 AM January 17, 2022
The East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: James Bass

The air ambulance was called to a crash on the A47 near Little Fransham Sunday, after three people were seriously injured - Credit: James Bass

Three people suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A47 near Little Fransham on Sunday evening.

A Ford Fiesta and Nissan collided at about 5.45pm on Sunday, January 16 between Swaffham and Dereham. 

The East Anglian air ambulance and several paramedic crews attended the scene.

Two people were taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and one person was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on King's Lynn.

While the injuries were serious, none are believed to be life-changing or life-threatening. 

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also attended and helped free people from the cars using hydraulic equipment.  

The road was closed for several hours following the crash and did not reopen until 10pm. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Meet the man behind a morbid new craze
  2. 2 New operators take over at council-owned leisure centre
  3. 3 Long stretch of A47 closed overnight due to crash
  1. 4 A47 reopens after serious crash
  2. 5 Renewed objections to demolition of pub empty for a decade
  3. 6 Norfolk pub gets booked up every Sunday for its roast dinner platters
  4. 7 Norwich venue offering Afternoon Cheese and it looks incredible
  5. 8 Restaurant owner 'excited' as Norwich street is permanently pedestrianised
  6. 9 Jailed in Norfolk: Flytippers and paedophiles
  7. 10 18 sights you will remember from Norfolk in the 1980s
Norfolk
Dereham News
Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

Custom-built six-bedroom home with indoor slide on the market for £900,000

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Coastal erosion Happisburgh

Gallery

Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Stately Car Boot sale at Sennowe Park, Guist. Picture: Ian Burt

Days Out Guide

Car boot sale to return after five years with up to 200 pitches

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Fire damage behind Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, where bins used to stand

Norfolk Police

Staff and customers gutted after fire badly damages popular takeaway

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon