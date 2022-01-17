Air ambulance called after three people seriously injured in A47 crash

The air ambulance was called to a crash on the A47 near Little Fransham Sunday, after three people were seriously injured - Credit: James Bass

Three people suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A47 near Little Fransham on Sunday evening.

A Ford Fiesta and Nissan collided at about 5.45pm on Sunday, January 16 between Swaffham and Dereham.

The East Anglian air ambulance and several paramedic crews attended the scene.

Two people were taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and one person was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on King's Lynn.

While the injuries were serious, none are believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also attended and helped free people from the cars using hydraulic equipment.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash and did not reopen until 10pm.

