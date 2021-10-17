Three cars crash and two end up in ditches on rural road

Published: 4:46 PM October 17, 2021

Fire, police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene where three cars had collided on the B1145 road. - Credit: Google Maps

Three cars have crashed on a country road close to the village of Ashwicken in Norfolk.

Fire, police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene, where two of the vehicles had ended up in ditches on the B1145 road.

Following the incident, which happened at 2.34pm, appliances from King's Lynn North and South fire station attended the incident.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: "The crews made the scene and vehicles safe and then assisted the ambulance with casualty care."

Norfolk police said that the road was temporarily closed until recovery work had been completed but the road is expected to reopen later on Sunday afternoon.

There is not thought to be any serious injuries.

The incident is the second crash on the same stretch of road this week following a serious incident near Gayton.